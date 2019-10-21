Pontifical Mass for Blessed Karl in Gainesville, Virginia

The Emperor Karl League of Prayer invites you to a Solemn Pontifical Mass in celebration of the Feast of Emperor Karl. His Excellency, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, O.R.C., Auxiliary Bishop of Astana, Kazahkstan, will serve as Celebrant and Homilist.
Following Mass, a 1st class relic of Blessed Karl will be available for veneration. A free reception follows, but guests are kindly asked to R.S.V.P. by October 15 for planning purposes. Bishop Schneider will be available to greet and welcome guests at the reception.
Tickets and Information
For tickets or to help with reception preparations, please email: