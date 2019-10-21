Pontifical Mass for Blessed Karl in Gainesville, Virginia

The Emperor Karl League of Prayer invites you to a Solemn Pontifical Mass in celebration of the Feast of Emperor Karl. His Excellency, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, O.R.C., Auxiliary Bishop of Astana, Kazahkstan, will serve as Celebrant and Homilist.

Following Mass, a 1st class relic of Blessed Karl will be available for veneration. A free reception follows, but guests are kindly asked to R.S.V.P. by October 15 for planning purposes. Bishop Schneider will be available to greet and welcome guests at the reception.